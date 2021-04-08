Former NBA Star Glenn Robinson Brutally Beat His Ex-Fiancée Before Demanding Her to Give Him a Gun to ‘Shoot Himself’ – Miracle | Pure Sports

As one of the top NBA players of his generation, Glenn Robinson earned widespread respect for his ability to put the ball in the basket.

However, the longtime Milwaukee Bucks star suffered a huge blow to his reputation when he got arrested and charged with domestic battery and assault in a scary incident involving his ex-fiancée and a gun.

Glenn Robinson became one of the NBA’s biggest stars with the Bucks

Armed with the No. 1 pick in the 1994 NBA draft, the Bucks took Glenn Robinson out of Purdue. That decision paid dividends for Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound small forward more than lived up to his draft pedigree. A true top-flight scorer, the man known as “Big Dog” put up big numbers on a nightly basis. As a rookie, Robinson averaged 21.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for a Milwaukee squad that made a 14-game improvement in the win column.

Although the Bucks took a few more years to become a playoff-caliber team, their biggest star continued to shine. Robinson averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his first four seasons with the franchise. And by 1999, he and Ray Allen formed one of the most dangerous duos in the league.

Thanks to the efforts of the two talented scorers, the Bucks made three consecutive postseason appearances following a seven-year playoff drought.

Robinson beat his ex-fiancée and demanded her to give him a gun during a domestic violence incident

Glenn Robinson speaks to the media following the press conference introducing him as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on July 25, 2003. | M. David Leeds/NBAE via Getty Images)

For Glenn Robinson, the 2001-02 NBA season represented his final year in Milwaukee. That summer, he got traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Less than a year later, he found himself standing in front of a judge.

On May 16, 2003, a Cook County jury convicted Robinson on domestic battery and assault charges stemming from an incident involving his ex-fiancée. According to the Chicago Tribune, the NBA star went to the home of Jonta French shortly after 3 a.m. on July 20, 2002. Robinson did so under the pretense of wanting to see the couple’s 3-year-old daughter.

However, the situation took a scary turn once he arrived.

During her trial testimony, French said Robinson forced her into her upstairs bedroom and repeatedly punched her. He then demanded her to hand over a gun he had previously given her so he could “shoot himself.”

Ultimately, his ex-fiancée escaped to a neighbor’s house and called police.

Judge Christopher Donnelly sentenced Robinson to a year of conditional discharge. He also ordered him to take an anger-management class and serve five days in the Cook County sheriff’s work-alternative program.

“It’s shocking what you did,” Donnelly told Robinson. “You might have had some grievances, but you had no right to take it out on the mother of your daughter.”

His NBA career quickly came to a close after his conviction

Glenn Robinson’s NBA career didn’t last much longer after he got convicted on charges of domestic battery and assault.

Two months after his verdict and sentencing hearing, he got traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. In his lone year playing alongside Allen Iverson, the two-time All-Star averaged 16.6 points and 4.5 rebounds on 44.8% shooting.

Robinson signed with the San Antonio Spurs right before the 2005 playoffs. He averaged 3.8 points off the bench during the team’s postseason run.

Unfortunately for the former No. 1 pick, knee injuries forced him to end his career prematurely. However, he did win a championship ring in his final NBA season.

Robinson retired with career averages of 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 688 games.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.