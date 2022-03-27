Former New Brunswick MP Claudette Bradshaw dies at 72 – New Brunswick

Former cabinet minister Claudette Bradshaw, who championed the underprivileged and represented the riding of Moncton-Riverview-Dippe for 10 years, has died at the age of 72.

His son, Nick, confirmed Bradshaw died Saturday at his home in Moncton after being treated for stage 4 lung cancer.

He said he will always remember their “unbreakable love”, which he described as “instantaneous and brave”.

“(It’s) hard to walk into this house and it’s not waiting for me there,” he told The Canadian Press via Facebook.

Bradshaw was first elected as a Liberal MP in 1997 and served in the cabinets of Liberal Prime Ministers Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin.

Read more: Dalhousie institutes scholarships for women interested in politics