Former North Melbourne prospect dies aged just 21

North Melbourne mourns the sudden demise of former kangaroo Red Og Murphy in Ireland.

Murphy, who died aged only 21, was on Ross’s list in 2019 after being taken from his home club in County Sligo as a Category B rookie.

He played 12 VFL games but never made his senior debut.

Family and authorities in Ireland have yet to confirm a cause of death.

Former North Melbourne player Red Og Murphy has died at the age of 21. picture: you Source: AAP

North Melbourne Chief Executive Ben Amarfio offered his condolences to the Murphy family.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to express my deepest condolences to the Murphy family at this difficult time,” Amarfio said.

“Our thoughts are with those closest to Red Ogg, his family and friends in his household…