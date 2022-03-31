Former NRL player Tristan Sellar found not guilty of sexual assault

Former NRL player Tristan Sellar has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman after drinking alcohol at night in Sydney.

key points: Tristan Sailor was accused of sexually assaulting a drunk woman in a Sydney apartment in October 2020

Tristan Sailor was accused of sexually assaulting a drunk woman in a Sydney apartment in October 2020 Mr. Sailor denies any wrongdoing and gives evidence of a consensual encounter

Mr. Sailor denies any wrongdoing and gives evidence of a consensual encounter Dual international Wendell Seller’s son thanked his supporters outside the court today

The 23-year-old former Dragons players were accused of having sex without consent at the woman’s home in Woolly Creek on October 3, 2020.

The woman with whom he had intercourse, who cannot be identified, suffered genital injuries and claimed she could not consent because she was sleeping, unconscious or too drunk.

But Mr. Seller gave evidence that he…