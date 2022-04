ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pakistanis on Sunday felt a political crisis that was barely avoided. Relieved at a peaceful end to a chaotic struggle to oust their prime minister, they may face more partisan confrontation and economic free fall.

The humiliating but legal expulsion of 69-year-old Prime Minister Imran Khan by a no-confidence motion in parliament abruptly ended the rule of a vast but flawed man – who had supported change and reform, but never managed to deliver. Then the opponent went down. The American charges at the eleventh hour attempt to avoid defeat.