Former President Trump slams Georgia Gov. Kemp over 2020 election results

Former President Donald Trump rebuked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for refusing to reverse the 2020 election results at a Saturday rally supporting Kemp’s primary challenger.

“Brian Kemp is a turncoat, a coward and a complete and total disaster,” the 45th president told a crowd of supporters in Commerce, Georgia, of a fellow Republican whom he helped elected in 2018.

“Before we can defeat the Democrats, the Socialists and the Communists …

Trump has thrown his weight behind former Sen. David Perdue, who will face off against Kemp ahead of the May 24 primary midterm election.

