Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard has split with a man once called “The First Bloc” after nearly 15 years.

Ms Gillard, who hasn’t lived in the same city as hairdresser Tim Mathison for more than 12 months, confirmed the pair had gone their separate ways.

She told the Sunday Mail that the couple had split, due to their time split between London and Adelaide.

Mr Mathison lives in regional Victoria.

camera icon Tim Mathison named Australia’s “first bloc” Credit: Lincoln Baker , WA News

The relationship of the unmarried couple received intense scrutiny during his prime ministership.

The couple first met at the Melbourne hair salon where Mr Mathison worked in 2004. Then they formed a relationship after two years.

In that…