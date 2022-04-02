Former Raptors Kyle Lowry thanks ‘Toronto family’ ahead of Scotiabank Arena return on Sunday

Former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry took to the Players Tribune on Friday to pay tribute to his “Toronto family” ahead of his Scotiabank Arena return on Sunday. “It’s never going to wrap between me and this town,” Lowry wrote.

“It’s never going to wrap between me and this town,” Lowry wrote. “With family, it’s never a goodbye.”

Currently a member of the Miami Heat, the 36-year-old left the Raptors after nine seasons with the franchise, first coming to a trade with the Houston Rockets in 2012.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the Raptors to play at the end of the 2019-20 campaign…