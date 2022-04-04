Former Raptors star Lori earns long-awaited praise in her long-awaited return to Toronto

Overwhelmed by the long ovation, but watching with dry eyes as promised, he raised his arms to thank the crowd, then embraced his sons Carter and Kameron.

Lowry became a cornerstone of the Raptors franchise through its nine seasons in Toronto, helping the team establish a raucous, worked-up approach to their historic 2019 NBA Championship. He was traded to Miami last summer, leading to an amicable split between everyone including Raptors president Masai Ujiri and GM Bobby Webster.

“It’s because of the respect I’ve earned, but it’s also the relationship I’ve built (with him),” Lori said. “We were all in conversation about everything all the time. And he looked at me as someone like, ‘Like, you helped build this thing, we never would…