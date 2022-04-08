Former Red Devil Henry Depyrex dies, 78

east red devil Henry Dipyrex He died Friday morning at the age of 78, La DH Les Sports reported on its website.

A handsome midfielder, Henri Depyreux began his career at FC Lige in 1963, and then played for Standard (where he was champion in 1969, 1970 and 1971), Racing White, RWDM, FC Lige, Bas-Oha and FC Tillur. He has two caps in the national team ().

Henri Depirex traveled a lot during his career as a coach, which began in 1976. This notably took him to Tillur, Namur, Winterslag, RJ Vavre, Metz, Red Star, Belenense, Bellinzona or Standard, where he was deputy Jean Thessen. in 2000. He was also the coach of Cameroon and DR Congo. He ended his coaching career at RFC Sering in early 2016.

Henri Depyreux was the embodiment of loud-mouthed Legois, but very talented with the ball at his feet. When we asked him in which player he identifies himself…