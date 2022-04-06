Former rugby league player Rob Burrow ‘absolutely honored’ to receive MBE

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow described his shock at being made an MBE by the Princess Royal, saying he was “absolutely honoured”.
The 39-year-old Burrow had a stellar playing career with the Leeds Rhinos, but after suffering from Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in 2019, his battle off the pitch has earned him the adoration of sports fans and the general public alike.
He won eight Grand Finals and 20 international caps during his playing days and his efforts to raise awareness of MND and his sporting achievements have been recognized with the MBE.
Burrow also paid tribute to his wife, Lindsay, saying that the day had given her partner a chance to “dress up” and engage in some “escapism” from her usual role of caring for her husband.
