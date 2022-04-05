Former Russian President Medvedev: ‘Putin wants to open Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok’

Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has made a shocking statement on Telegram. He said that Putin’s goal is to create an open Eurasia – from Lisbon to Vladivostok. It is not clear what he meant by that statement. But it is already causing concern on social media.

A shocking statement from Dmitry Medvedev, former President and Prime Minister of Russia and an ally of current President Vladimir Putin. He posted a long message on the communication channel on Tuesday Wire Titled “On Fake and Real History”.

In it he writes, among other things, that the horror stories about the city of Boetza are false. Just like the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, by the way, they say. They are forgers “mature in the whimsical fantasy of …