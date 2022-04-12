Former Shortland St actor-turned-landlord left negative Facebook review for bar that requires a vaccine pass

Hospitality businesses that have continued to ask for vaccine passes despite changes in rules are subject to a torrent of abuse online.

The use of passes in hospitality settings became voluntary earlier this month.

Dunedin Bar Woof! His decision to temporarily keep the Vaccine Pass system in place has drawn a flurry of abuse and fake one-star reviews,

Co-owners Josh Thomas and Dudley Benson said they decided to continue requesting the pass because the bar served a diverse community, most of whom were concerned with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

