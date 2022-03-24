LATEST

Former Sub Club owner set to pitch oat milk cocktail on Dragons’ Den

The former owner of Glasgow’s Sub Club is to appear this Thursday at Dragons Den, which claims to be the world’s first oat milk ready-to-drink-cocktail; Panther M*LK.

Paul Crawford discovered the recipe at a Barcelona concert, inspired by the Leche de Pantera, a potent cocktail that dates back to 1920s Spain.

The brand has seen rapid growth since its inception in 2015, when vegetarian-friendly drinks were sold at a secret bar set up within Tabac on Mitchell Lane in Glasgow’s city centre.

The Panther M*LK bar pop-up closed in September 2019 following a move to Bananamoon in the West End.

The company decided to launch a delivery service because of the popularity of the Leche de Pantera cocktail – a blend of oat milk, rum, gin, Cointreau, peppermint and …

