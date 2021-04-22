LATEST

Former TBS MLB analyst Gary Sheffield: ‘I never watched the games during the season’

Former TBS MLB analyst Gary Sheffield: 'I never watched the games during the season'

After his retirement from baseball in 2011, Gary Sheffield was invited to hitch TBS’s MLB Studio Present as a visitor analyst in 2013. He was capable of parlay that right into a extra full-time position that he saved till 2020 when he and different members of the studio present had been changed.

When Terrible Asserting spoke with Sheffield again in 2018, he talked about how processes the sport as an analyst and the way he decides what to say on-air.

“I’m gonna speak concerning the recreation in a method I’d envision it, what my eyes inform me,” he stated. “My mission is to provide the folks what they need, and speak concerning the recreation in a method that they could not see it.”

“It’s one thing that comes naturally to me,” he stated. “I don’t even have to consider it.”

That final half has some new which means following an look Sheffield made on CBS Sports activities Community’s Tiki & Tierney present earlier this week during which he admitted he had mainly stopped watching baseball altogether at that time.

“I don’t watch baseball in any respect,” Sheffield informed the hosts. “I used to be type of pressured to look at baseball as a result of I used to be working with TBS. And so I needed to bear in mind, actually discover out who had been these gamers.

“I’ll let you know the key now: I by no means watched the video games through the season. I’d get educated on it once I acquired there. It’s not one thing that I may watch, based mostly on what I’m seeing, as a result of I’ll be a complainer. … That is the primary time I’ve ever stated that out loud, however I’m simply really disenchanted with what I watch.”

Whereas the anecdote was a few bigger dialog involving right now’s recreation and the way Sheffield finds it unwatchable, that’s fairly the admission from somebody who was paid to research baseball for a few years on a nationwide platform.

Sheffield definitely is aware of about baseball. He has 509 dwelling runs in 22 seasons to point out for it. However followers tune in to studio exhibits to (hopefully) get perception that’s based mostly on evaluation that the hosts are doing earlier than the present even begins. That doesn’t appear to have been the case for Sheff and will doubtlessly be a part of the rationale he’s now not with this system. And if he ever desires to get again into broadcasting, he’s going to have to elucidate that quote for certain…

