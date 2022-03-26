Former Tennessee nurse RaDonda Vaught convicted in death of patient given wrong medicine

A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminal negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was mistakenly given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. He was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has attracted the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses’ organizations across the country.

Radonda Vout, 37, injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphy, instead of the sedative Versed, on December 26, 2017. He freely admitted to having made several errors with the drug that day, but his defense attorney argued the nurse was not operating outside the norm and systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partially was to blame for the error.

The jury found Watt not guilty of negligence.