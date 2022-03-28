Former TV host Carol Smiley to star in Richard Osman’s House of Games tonight

Former Scots presenter Carol Smiley is set to return to TV screens this week as she stars in Richard Osman’s House of Games.

The former Changing Rooms host, 60, will star on the hit teatime quiz show as she joins the guest line tonight at 6 p.m. to compete for the top spot.

2 Carol Smiley to star in Richard Osman’s House of Games tonight credit: Instagram

2 She will be joined by other guest contestants on the game show this week credit: Instagram

The Glasgow-born presenter will be on the BBC’s hit program this week as she shows off her trivia.

He will be joined by TV and radio presenter Richie Anderson, actress Joe Caulfield and actor and comedian Babatunde Alishe.

Smiley teased his 5,800 Instagram followers, writing: “Tonight marks the start of a week of Richard Osman…