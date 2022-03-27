Former UFC star Pearl Gonzalez teases “hottest fight” in boxing against Abani Bridges

Pearl Gonzalez watches Bridge become a bantamweight world champion and the former UFC star wants to fight him in “the hottest fight” in boxing

Former UFC star-turned-bare-knuckle fighter Pearl Gonzalez has called his fight against Abani Bridges “the hottest fight” in boxing.

Gonzalez called off a fight with Bridges after beating IBF bantamweight titleholder Maria Cecilia Roman to become Australian world champion on Saturday night. It was Bridge’s second world title, having lost to Shannon Courtenay the previous year.

Despite fighting professionally in boxing, González has twice competed for the bare-knuckle promotion…