Former UFC star Pearl Gonzalez teases “hottest fight” in boxing against Abani Bridges

Former UFC star-turned-bare-knuckle fighter Pearl Gonzalez has called his fight against Abani Bridges “the hottest fight” in boxing.

Gonzalez calls for a fight with Bridges after becoming Australian world champion Beating IBF Bantamweight Title Holder Maria Cecilia Roman on Saturday Night, It was Bridge’s second world title, having lost to Shannon Courtenay the previous year.

Despite fighting professionally in boxing, González has twice competed for the bare-knuckle promotion BKFC. He made his debut for promotion last year, but lost his second fight to Britain Hart. She underwent surgery for the injuries last December and recently started training again.

Gonzalez, who fought for the UFC just twice, called out Bridges after his recent win, writing: “One day…