Former union boss Jerry Dias accepted money from supplier, Unifor alleges – Castlegar News

Former national president Jerry Dias accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, many of whom bought those test kits, Unifor alleged on Wednesday.

Following an internal investigation, Unifor’s National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne said Dias was accused of violating the Unifor Constitution’s code of conduct and democratic practices.

Payne said, “What you are about to hear will be sad, but let me remind you all that no member is above our Constitution, nor the highest-ranking elected officials, nor anyone.” “Under that Constitution we are all equal.”

The executive board of the union will now hear the matter.

Unifor did not identify the kit or the companies that bought the kit.