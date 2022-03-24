LATEST

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies

Madeleine Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War II but became the first female US Secretary of State and, in later years, a pop culture feminist icon, died at the age of 84 Done. his family said.

Ms Albright, a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that was hesitant to involve herself in the genocide in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina – the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s.

The family said on Twitter: “We are sad to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th US Secretary of State and the first woman to hold this position, passed away today. This was due to cancer.”

Albright, who became US ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, had pressed for a tougher line against Serbs…

Read Full News

