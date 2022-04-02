Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI charges of child abuse

Former US women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina after she was found outside behind the wheel of a vehicle with her 2-year-old twins, police said.

A police report said Solo was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center in Winston-Salem and charged with impaired driving, resisting a public official, and child abuse. The report indicated that he has been released from prison and that his court date is June 28.

According to the arrest warrant, a passerby saw Solo pass behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and two children sitting in the back seat. A defendant officer could smell the alcohol, and the warrant said Solo refused a field sobriety test and that his blood was…


