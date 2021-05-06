Former Virginia Tech defensive end Justus Reed signs with the Tennessee Titans – Gobbler Country

Defensive end Justus Reed transferred to Virginia Tech last offseason to play his final collegiate season and receive more exposure from NFL scouts. It was a good year for Reed, who registered 28 tackles, including nine for loss and 6.5 sacks.

While Reed went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, he did sign as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee selected Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22 overall.

Reed, who played seven years of college football due to a variety of injuries, finally receives the chance to live his NFL dream.

Reed originally committed to Florida, where he spent three seasons before transferring to Youngstown State. Reed then spent the next three seasons with Youngstown, where he had a massive 2019, finishing with 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Reed was as advertised for the Hokies in 2020, giving Virginia Tech a solid pass-rusher and leader off the field.

Good luck in the NFL, Justus.