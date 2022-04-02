Former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith returns to Alberta politics, will vote against Kenny leadership

The plot to shatter Jason Kenney and his party took a new turn on Friday with the return of a former leader who promised to vote against the Alberta premier in a review of his leadership and then try to take his job. was done.

Danielle Smith, former leader of the Wildrose Party – which later transformed into the current United Conservative Party – announced that she was returning to provincial politics for the UCP after a seven-year hiatus.

Smith said she plans to run for the Southern constituency of Livingstone-McLeod and will not vote in an upcoming mail-in review of Kenny’s leadership.

If Kenny fails to obtain the support of at least a majority in the vote -…