Former WWE star and others react to Nash Carter’s release

As previously mentioned, NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was let go by WWE on Wednesday. The release came after Carter’s wife, Impact Wrestling’s Kimber Lee, accused him of domestic assault and emotional abuse. In addition to the allegations, Lee also posted a photo of Carter doing what seemed like a nazi saluteWhile sporting a mustache similar to Adolf Hitler.

Carter’s release has brought some former and current wrestlers to the line with their views. While Carlito joked that WWE should have released Joe Gacy and Harland as well for WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner for kidnapping Kefabe, NXT star Nikita Lyon tweeted “the truth always prevails.”

Meanwhile, JTG wrote “Keep ya heads up” in a tweet addressed to Carter.

At one point Enzo Amore started trending on Twitter…