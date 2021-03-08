LATEST

Former WWE Star Christian AEW Revolution Is Signing Game Into Mystery

Former WWE star Christian AEW is signing secrets in the revolution. He walked out as Christine Cage with the tagline- Outwork Sub!

Christian made his debut at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. After the retirement years, many believed it was the gateway to a possible return. However, WWE did not post the pay per view once again in January.

Paul Waite, the newest AEW signee previously known as Big Show in WWE, had shipped a few weeks earlier. He signed a new one, which was worthy of the ‘Hall of Fame’. Tony Khan also seemed very excited and the cat is now out of the bag.

After a countdown to the signing, Christian goes out as Christian Cage. He decently signed his contract and left without saying a word.

The former Tech Heavyweight Champion is an impressive signing. For some fans though, it may be a bit less to consider the names that were previously under discussion. Fans had speculated the likes of Brock Lassner, John Cena, Dave Batista and CM Punk, and while Christian as a wrestler is better and better than some of them, he does not have the same name value as anyone else on this list is.

Despite this, it is a massive signature for AEW, who now have a reliable and highly talented workhorse with their hands-on experience.

