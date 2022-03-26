Formula 1 and FIA statement on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula 1 and the FIA ​​can confirm that after discussions with all teams and drivers, the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled.

Following the widely reported incident in Jeddah on Friday, there have been extensive discussions among all stakeholders, Saudi government officials and security agencies, who have given full and detailed assurance that the incident is safe.

It has been agreed with all the stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the foreseeable future.