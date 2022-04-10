Formula 1 | Australian GP. Five F1 drivers called up by the FIA ​​after

Five F1 drivers have been called out by race marshals after the Australian Grand Prix over possible violations of the rules of the game.

Kevin Magnussen, Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Mick Schumacher have all been called to Melbourne and therefore face penalties. Among them only Pierre Gasly entered the top 10.

Three drivers have been called out for “potentially dangerous” safety car driving: Schumacher, Tsunoda and Gasly will be the first to see stewards following an alleged violation of Article 55.5 of the Sporting Regulations, which stipulates “That no car may be driven unnecessarily, in an erratic manner or in a manner that may be considered potentially dangerous” Security behind the car.

Alonso and Magnussen will reportedly report to stewards soon “Forced to leave another pilot …