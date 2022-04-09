Formula 1 Australian GP qualifying results 2022

During Q1, crashed Lance Stroll and Nicolas Latifi were out, as did Sebastian Vettel, Kevin Magnussen and Alexander Albon.



In Q2, it was Valtteri Bottas who retired for the first time in over a hundred races and failed to make it to Q3. He was accompanied by Mick Schumacher, Guanyue Zhou, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly.



But of course it was about Q3, with Charles Leclerc taking pole position, well ahead of Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez finished third, while Sainz finished ninth. Lando Norris stood positively with his fourth place.



See full result below.