Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix: All Irish spectators need to know from the start time set for the track, standings and stats

Formula 1 touches down in Melbourne this week for the first time in nearly three years the Australian Grand Prix to race.

The Covid-19 pandemic prompted the Australian government to opt to close its borders with all incoming travelers in hotel quarantine for two weeks.

Teams and drivers were sent home in 2020 as the Covid situation worsened, and ongoing travel regulations made it nearly impossible to feature Australian races on the 2021 season calendar.

Over a span of nearly three years, updates were made to the Albert Park circuit – with significant input from drivers – including a complete resurfacing, revised corners and a new DRS zone – all to promote faster racing.

This…