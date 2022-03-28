Formula 1 – Drivers ranking after 2nd GP: Charles Leclerc in lead, Max Verstappen on podium, Lewis Hamilton 5th

He holds his head. Last weekend’s winner of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Charles Leclerc, kept control of the driver standings. Ferrari team Monegasque finished second at this Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, only to be defeated by Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, who climbs the podium after his opening zero points.

Between the two, Carlos Sainz remains on the box, with second place then third. Follows the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Dethroned by Verstappen in 2021, the 37-year-old British driver entered the points during a practice second grand prix in Jeddah (10th) on Sunday, which should be twenty-three. Esteban Ocon (Alpine), the first Frenchman, is at his wheel.

