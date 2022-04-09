Formula 1 | Horner announces major technical improvement at Red Bull

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 director Christian Horner has confirmed that Guillaume Roquelin (pictured) will step down as head of race engineering after this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman, otherwise known as Rocky, made his debut at Red Bull in 2008 as race engineer under David Coulthard. He teamed up with Sebastian Vettel from 2009 to 2014 to help the German to a succession of four world titles, before taking over his current role, which gave him another championship win with Max Verstappen the previous season.

As rumors of the change spread around the Melbourne paddock, Horner confirmed that Roquellin would take on a new role at Red Bull, aimed at supporting their junior drivers.

“The engineering team continues to grow, especially as we have to look for efficiency with a budget cap,” Horner in Melbourne says.

“Rocky…