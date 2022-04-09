Formula 1 in Australia: Charles Leclerc and Ferrari start with everything, Max Verstappen doesn’t let loose and Lewis Hamilton laughs at his piercing so as not to cry for his Mercedes

The Leclerc-Verstappen duel could live up to a new episode: although Ferrari dominated the first two free practice sessions in Melbourne this Friday. Australian Grand PrixThe ‘Scuderia’ will have to be wary of Max Verstappen who is determined to cut his losses in the general classification of the Formula 1 World Championship. The first day on the asphalt of the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, with a partially modified layout, was the best time ever for Monegasque. Charles Leclerc, Away from them is seen the great figure, Lewis HamiltonJoe is still suffering with his Mercedes, although he had time to joke about a curious aspect of regulation in terms of the jewelry worn by drivers…

With 1 minute 18 seconds and 978 thousandths, the World Cup leader surpassed 245 thousandths, which ‘…