Formula 1: Incomprehensible crash between Latifi and Stroll during qualifying in Melbourne (VIDEO)

The scene that happened during qualifying is above all a disqualification in Formula 1.

COn Saturday, spectators watched the score settle on the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne. As Q1 neared the end, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams) crashed after a ridiculous collision, setting off a red flag.

While Latifi logically let Stroll pass, the latter slowed down in a turn towards the end, leaving his compatriot ahead again. Clearly, he did not appreciate the maneuver, giving an apparently questionable steering wheel on Williams of Latifi. It then turned on before it ended up on the side after it was damaged.