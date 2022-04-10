Formula 1 | Leclerc dominates and wins Australian F1 GP, Verstappen retires

For the third time this season in so many races, a duel is brewing between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. The two men, like in Bahrain, monopolize the front line, which was not the case in Jeddah where Sergio Perez took pole position.

Here, it was the Ferrari driver who did it, his second of the season, while at Red Bull’s side, Verstappen complained about a lack of balance throughout the weekend. Perez starts from third and could be a big help to the Dutchman.

In fourth place, Lando Norris certainly did not expect such a good qualification. After a complicated start to the season, this Australian Grand Prix showed a glimmer of redemption for McLaren.

If the Briton is ahead of the third line completely monopolized by Mercedes F1, in which Lewis Hamilton is fifth behind George Russell, his teammate Daniel Ricciardo is not far away, in…