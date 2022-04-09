Formula 1 | Leclerc to Q1 . has been called to the stewards for an event in

Charles Leclerc was called to race marshals in Melbourne for an incident in Q1. The Ferrari driver actually drove very slowly on the track, along with two other drivers, Guanyue Zhou and Yuki Tsunoda.

Leclerc was at the stewards at 12:55 pm French time, and it was Tsunoda who followed him at 1 pm French time. Zhou had been there at 12:50 pm French time, being the first to explain himself.

In previous years, Michael Massey would have allowed such incidents to happen less if multiple drivers were involved, as he explained that it is impossible to punish multiple drivers at once.

All in all, it was a simple wake-up call for the pilots to blame. New race director Niels Witich seems to want to align with the decisions of his predecessor.

Three drivers could get a penalty of 3 places on the grid, and Leclerc…