Formula 1 | Leclerc wins his duel against Verstappen and finds pole in Melbourne

After lively free practice 3 it was difficult to say who would be in pole position at the end of qualifying. Lando Norris set the fastest time in his McLaren, but the team admitted he was carrying too little fuel, which was the reason for a message from his engineer at the end of the session, asking him to save fuel. .

Behind him Ferrari and Red Bull still seem to be the strongest cars, with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez rounding out the top three. Fernando Alonso also looked in great form for Alpine F1.

Carlos Sainz, like Max Verstappen, was behind his fellow teammates. But the Dutchman failed to set a single time on the soft tyres, complaining of balance issues on his RB18 since the start of the weekend.

On the Mercedes F1 side, porpoising caused major performance problems, while Haas F1, peaking in Bahrain and Jeddah, failed…