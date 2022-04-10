Formula 1: Leclerc wins in Melbourne and extends his lead. Ferrari driver takes advantage of Sainz and Verstappen's bad day

Formula 1: Leclerc wins in Melbourne and extends his lead. Ferrari driver takes advantage of Sainz and Verstappen’s bad day

monegasque Charles Leclerc consecrated himself at the Australian Grand Prix in the early hours of this Sunday and extended his lead as Formula 1 world championship leader.Those favored on the bad day were his main followers: Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr. – Ferrari team co-assistant – and Dutch champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

After 58 laps of Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit, The podium was completed by second-place Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez (Red Bull) and British George Russell (Mercedes).Third in the general classification and now the new escort.

Leclerc, 24, arrived in Australia with a 12-point tally over Sainz in the World Cup and departed with a margin of +31, After signing his second win in…


Read Full News