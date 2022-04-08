Formula 1 | Russell tells F1 to review Australia’s place on the calendar

George Russell has said in Melbourne that he wants F1 to review the Australian Grand Prix’s place on the calendar in the future.

This season marks the third round of the championship to be held in Bahrain and Jeddah, after the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. From 1996 to 2019, it was almost always the opening race of the season, except twice when Bahrain had already received the honor.

The Mercedes F1 driver will thus take a close look at the fact that this Grand Prix finds its place as an opener in the future, or at least put it in a more consistent way, because of all the odds it has. ,

“It was great to have Melbourne in the opener of the season because everyone came here with a lot of expectations and enthusiasm. But to set this race in amongst other events, especially…