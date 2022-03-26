Ralf Schumacher believes Formula 1 should “pack up and leave” Saudi Arabia, a Sky commentator himself has said.

As Formula 1’s inaugural practice session took place on Friday at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, a missile attack on a nearby oil facility has been claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

The day’s action continued with second practice, which started with a delay, after which the drivers and team owners met with Formula 1 owners, Stefano Domenicali and Ross Brawn, to discuss the situation.

Many drivers expressed concern…