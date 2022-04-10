Formula 1. Unusual statement from champion Max Verstappen after moving to Australia: “I don’t think about fighting for the championship”

Starting from pole position, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) won with authority – during this morning – Australian Grand PrixWhich was also marked by the abandonment of his opponent for the world champion title. Max Verstappen (red Bull).

Reality changed. After a cinematographic victory in Formula 1 in December last year, Verstappen’s current situation is the complete opposite of what was expected and following his poor performance on the asphalt of Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit, the Dutchman showed very pessimistic About your future in the competition.

“We’re already miles apart so I don’t even want to think about the championship fight at the moment, I think it’s more important to finish the race. Because today usually…