Formula E: Double blow for Mitch Evans in Rome, Stoffel Vandoorne fifth

what an incredible performance mitch evans , Already winning on Saturday, the New Zealander (Jaguar Racing) dealt a double blow in Rome this Sunday by winning the second race of the weekend, the fifth round of the Formula E World Championship. This is already ‘Evans’ third win, dubbed for the occasion.”Mr Rome“, contested in the Italian capital in six e-prix.

New Zealand driver beat Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techitah) After a big fight. Dutch Robin Frizonso (Envision Racing) completed the podium. starting from eighth place on the grid, stoffel vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ Formula E team) finished fifth.

The Belgian certainly could have gone for the podium but was unlucky. As he activated his attack mode, Vandoorne was stopped in his tracks by a security car. a bit shaky, mercedes driver Snatched a good 5th place after my podium in…