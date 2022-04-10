Formula E – Porsche scores points in Rome during fourth round of 2022 – 4Legend.com – AudiPassion.com

Both Porsche 99X Electrics finished in points at the 2022 Rome E-Prix, the first European race of the Formula E World Championship. Pascal Wehrlein (#94), who recently secured the TAG team’s first win Heuer Porsche in Mexico, finished eighth. Eternal City. His teammate André Lotterer (#36) was two places behind. The second race of the double event will take place on Sunday in Rome.

Race 4

At the 3.380 kilometer Circuito Citadino dell’Eur, the longest street circuit on the Formula E calendar, Pascal Wehrlein started the race in seventh place on the grid, with André Lautner eighth. Shortly after…