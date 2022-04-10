Formula E Rome: A new pole position for Stoffel Vandoorne? (Qualifying live video at 10:30 am)

After a two-month hiatus, the Formula E World Championship is back in the streets of Rome this weekend with two E-Prix events on the schedule. This Sunday, we invite you to watch the live video of the second qualifying session on Ovio from 10:30 am, while the second e-prix will go live from 2:55 pm.

Saturday, stoffel vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ Formula E team) took pole position – seventh of his Formula E career, second in Rome – and finished third in the fourth E-Prix of the season won by the Neo-Zeelanders upgraded. mitch evans (Jaguar Racing). The meeting has often smiled at the Belgian driver, who has signed off on his first podium in Rome (with HWA in 2019) and his second and last win in Formula E (2021).

On this long and very technical track, Stoffel Vandoorne will once again try to qualify for doubles at his wheel this Sunday morning. arrow…