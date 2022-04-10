Formula E: Stoffel Vandoorne on pole in Rome

Stoffel Vandoorne will start from pole position in the fourth round of the Formula E World Championships in Rome ePrix on Saturday (3 p.m.).

The Mercedes driver won qualifying, defeating Dutchman Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) in the final. During qualifying, the 22 drivers are divided into two groups of the first eleven. The first four knockouts from each group qualify for the matches: the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. The fastest in the final then takes pole position. Vandoorne had already taken pole in the opening round in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Vandoorne is fifth in the championship after three rounds. The second ePrix match will take place in Rome on Sunday.