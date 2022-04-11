Formula One: ‘They have to bite my ear’ – Lewis Hamilton defies jewelery ban

A defiant Lewis Hamilton insisted he would keep wearing his jewelery during Formula One races.

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed a Formula One ban on drivers wearing jewelry during races, saying they will need to cut their ears to meet that ruling.

Body piercing has been banned since 2004, although it is largely ignored.

The new F1 race director Niels Witich raised the issue in his pre-race briefing with drivers ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne last weekend.

But seven-time world champion Hamilton moved up to fourth at the Albert Park course with his usual piercings in both his ears and nose studs.

