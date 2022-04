In 2014, it was La Baule, the character of Yves Marcheseau, who also died of cancer. Produced this Monday, April 4th Fort Boyard Again brings bad news.



,With sadness we learn that Etienne Dude died in a road accident, Adventure Line Productions writes on Twitter. An essential member of the Fort Boyard family, Etienne was a rope access technician there. All our condolences are with his family, children and loved ones. We express our deepest condolences to them.”