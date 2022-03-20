Fortnite: Season 2 Chapter 30, Update 20.00, end of construction, climbing, all the details – Fortnite

After long hours of waiting, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is finally available. As always many changes have taken place on the battlefield. We offer you a summary of all the new features and changes made to the battle royalethrough the update 20.00, rolling out this Sunday, March 20 in the morning.

Details and new features of Fortnite Update 20.00

End of construction

As we told you, several major changes have taken place, greatly modifying the gameplay of Fortnite. One that will undoubtedly confuse those relying on this system to gain the upper hand over their opponents is the end of construction. Players will no longer be able to build to get to a place or defend against others.



However, in order not to leave you defenseless, Epic Games has added a super shield, allowing you to get extra protection. This regenerates even if it drops to zero and takes over shield and HP.

Faster sprint, and climbing

Still on the pure gameplay side, themovement speed has been increased. Whether it’s the basic one or the sprints, you will now move faster in Fortnite. However, a gauge is put in place to limit the faster sprint, so as not to abuse it.

The other major novelty is the possibility of climbing certain areas. In the manner of Apex Legends, you will be able to help yourself with your hands to get to an elevated place. Finally, you can open doors with your shoulders, by sprinting on them.

New weapons

On the gunplay side, two new weapons are introduced, the combat submachine gun and the burst assault rifleothers are reintroduced:

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle (modified – semi-automatic, fires faster, damage reduced, recoil increased)

Drum Shotgun (changed – fires slower, slightly increased damage, less spread, less projectile drop with distance)

Revolver (modified – shoots faster, reduced damage, better accuracy)

Remote Explosives (changed – increased damage against vehicles)

Thermal Scoped Revolver (Exotic Weapon)

Scout Sniper Rifle (Exotic Weapon)

Although not weapons per se, Shockwave Grenades are back!

Stalker Assault Rifle

Assaulter’s Specialized Shotgun

Automatic shotgun

Fist gun

Stinger submachine gun

Single Shot Hunter Rifle

Dark Stalker Pistol (Exotic Weapon)

Elite Six-Shooters (Exotic Weapon)

The Splitter (exotic weapon)

Explosive Sniper Rifle (Exotic Weapon)

New means of transport

If you need to travel fast, but don’t have a car, you can use siege cannons, which allow you to propel yourself quite far. Yet another well-known feature in another battle royale.



To finish with these novelties, let’s mention cities occupied by the IO or the rebellion, while it will be possible to repair your vehicles thanks to a new object, or to equip them with a stone plow to make them more solid. A customizable pickaxe is also unlockable with the Battle Pass.