Fortnite: what time does the new season 2 of chapter 3 arrive?

Quests and Challenges

Fortnite: what time does the new season 2 of chapter 3 arrive?

Never had a season launch been so mysterious, not to say discreet. Epic Games is releasing almost no information about this next episode, but dataminers seem to have found when the new season begins.

No countdown. No event as a final bouquet. No teasers to create suspense at the start of the next Fortnite episode. This is indeed the most enigmatic season launch in the history of the game, miles from what Epic Games used to do so far. The most famous data miners on the planet are however unanimous: the new season 2 of chapter 3 will start well this Sunday, March 20 at 8 a.m..

What time does the new season start?

On the eve of the start of the season, Fortnite Status has finally confirmed the maintenance schedules, at the end of which we will discover the brand new version of the Battle Royale. Update 20.00 will be implemented March 20 at 8 a.m.. Logically, a maintenance of about two hours will follow, which means that the first games should be able to be launched around 10 or 11 a.m., at the earliest.

Less than 48 hours from the launch of Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic Games offers us an astonishing flat calm. Contrary to the publisher’s habits, the strategy of total suspense was chosen.

