Four BigG already booked slots for 2022 – TheMiracleTech

Till some time ago, Tollywood filmmakers were crazy to announce the release dates of their upcoming films in 2021. But, four upcoming big-budget producers have starred Tollywood big actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan and already sealed some festive dates in 2022.

First of all, it was Prabhas’s Adipurush who sealed the 2022 berth a few months back. To capitalize on the benefits of Independence Day Week, Adipurus will release a comical pan-international on August 11, 2022. The film directly depicts Prabhas’s Bollywood debut, and expectations have skyrocketed among fans on this epic Magnum ops.

And a few weeks ago, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vari Pata Sankranti was confirmed to be released in 2022. The film is still under production and has launched two important shows in Hyderabad and Dubai. Mahesh’s stylish hairdo and heavy body have created a super positive buzz for SVP.

And yesterday, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s eagerly awaited action drama ‘Harihar Veeramallu’ have also released Sankranti in 2022 for their film. The 15th-century film, with a backdrop of the Mughal India era, features Pawan playing a role like Robinhood and is enough to drive his fans crazy. Also, it will be Krish’s directing Pawan’s first pan-India film.

Finally, Prabhas’s Salar also got a release date yesterday. This Prashanth Neel Pan-India gangster drama will be released on 14 April next year. The film has a major initial advantage at the box office, as the release date is after a long weekend on Good Friday.

